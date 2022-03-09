Hamburger icon
STOVER, Ann

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STOVER, Ann Colvard

Age 88, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 26, 1933, Ann leaves behind daughter Lynn Leffler (John) of Georgia, and grandchildren Nicholas and Sydney Leffler. Preceding Ann in death were her

husband of 64 years, Philip

Eugene Stover, and son Gregg

Cameron Stover. Raised in Robbinsville, North Carolina, Ann was a woman of decision and initiative, with a broad

array of social and cultural interests. Earning a degree in

Secretarial Administration from the University of North

Carolina, Ann was a schoolteacher when she met Phil, and she spent most of her years providing a rich home life for her family. Ann also worked as a realtor, enjoyed travel and the arts, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Arrangements are through Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek; there will be no in-person service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

