X

STOVER, Philip

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

STOVER, Philip Eugene

Age 87, of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Born in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, on November 16, 1933, Phil leaves behind his wife and constant companion of over 64 years, Ann Colvard Stover. Phil also is survived by his daughter Lynn Leffler (John) of Georgia, and grandchildren Nicholas and Sydney Leffler. Preceding Phil in death are his son, Gregg Cameron Stover, and five sisters. A genuine, creative, and charismatic man, and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Phil will be sorely missed. An Air Force second lieutenant in the 1950s, moving on to degrees in mechanical engineering, nuclear

engineering, and physics, Dr. Stover was a research scientist with the Air Force for decades, retiring in 1989 as Deputy

Director of the Electronic Technology Laboratory at Wright-Patterson AFB. Arrangements are through Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek; there will be no in-person service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton

Performing Arts Alliance.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.