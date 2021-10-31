STRADER, Jerry

STRADER, Sr., Jerry



Age 75, of Springboro, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Hospice of Butler-Warren County. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sydney; by a sister, Judy Carter and by brothers, John and Jimmy Strader. He attended Christian Life Center in Dayton for many years and he retired from GM in 2007. Jerry is



survived by his wife of 52 years, Vickie; sons, Jerry Strader, Jr. (Tammy) and Jeff Strader (Karen); grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Jacob, Sammie and Staci and numerous other relatives and many special friends. A visitation will be held 5-7 pm Tue., Nov. 2 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services conducted by Pastor Stan Tharp will be held 11:00 am Wed., Nov. 3 also at the



funeral home, with burial to follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Donations may be made to either CLC, 3489 Little York Rd. Dayton, OH 45414 or Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

