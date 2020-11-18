STRADER, Richard A.



Richard A. Strader, 77, of Huber Heights, passed away on November 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his



parents, John and Alice Strader (Conley); brother, John Strader; and sister, Sally Davis. Richard is survived by his son, Corey (Conley) Strader; granddaughter, Demi Strader; brother, Ralph Baker; and sister, Pat Combs. Richard retired from Duriron in 2000, after 36 years of service. Richard had a love of hot rods. You could always see him cruising around town in his classic cars or parked at the Cruise-In. He was recently inducted into the Kil-Kare Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Miami Valley Novas and the Road Knight Car Clubs.



Richard shared his passion of classic cars with his son, Corey, whom he was very close to. Richard was a major jokester, who had many funny stories to share. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and the classic car community. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 3:00pm-5:00pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask will be worn in all public places." To share a memory of Richard with the family or a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

