STRAIGHT, Margie E., 71, of Springfield, passed away November 15, 2023 in Springfield Manor. She was born June 18, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of William Sylvester and Freda Mae (Morrow) Straight. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon (Christopher, Jr.) Clements, Dayton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Christiana Clements, Christine Clements and Christopher Clements, III; significant other, Willie Clark; two siblings, Linda Burton and Bobby Straight; foster sister, Kim Cosby. She was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Harry, Shirley and Freddie; foster parents, George and Gladys Smith; foster siblings, Pete Smith and Dean Smith and George Smith, Jr. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



