Straight, Robert E. "Bobby"



STRAIGHT, Robert E. "Bobby" age 80, of Springfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at Villa Springfield. Bobby was one of seven children born to the late Raymond and Frieda (Morrow) Straight on July 27, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio. He was employed by Vining Broom Company, Young's Dairy and Sweet Manufacturing Company; Bobby retired from TAC (The Abilities Connections). He always brought a smile to your face and had a positive attitude. Bobby leaves behind numerous friends and caregivers he's had throughout the years. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with his funeral at 2:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Bobby will be laid to rest at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





