Strain, Gary

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Strain, Gary Lee

Age 68, or Union, passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 10, at Highland Brethren in Christ Church, 7210 S Jay Rd, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday at the church. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.hale-sarver.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

https://www.hale-sarver.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Willett, Robert
2
Banzhof, Kimberly
3
Fleischauer, Frederick
4
Buell, Donna
5
James, Steven L.
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top