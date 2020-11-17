STRASZHEIM, John A.
John A. Straszheim, age 87, of Eaton, OH, passed away
Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 13, 1933, in
Dayton, OH, to the late Albert Frederick and Mary Charlotte (House) Straszheim. John was a 32 year U.S. Army Veteran with service during the Korean War, retiring with the 1487 Transportation Company of the Ohio National Guard; he was a member of the Campbellstown
United Church of Christ; was a local carpenter for many years and member of the Local Union #912; and he was a member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was also
preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Alice (Pentecost) Straszheim, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Straszheim Flory of Eaton, OH; son Stephen Straszheim of Eaton, OH; daughter Jorene (Steve) Pratt of
Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Jericole Flory, Tiffany Flory, Danielle (Thomas) Baumer, Megan (Shane) Bellamy, Zachary (Codi)
Burgess and Wyatt Burgess; 3 great-grandsons; and sister
Helen Pauline Straszheim Hardin of New Hope, OH. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria will be held by the
immediate family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial
contributions may be sent to Campbellstown United Church of Christ or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home Information
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH
45320
https://www.gsbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral