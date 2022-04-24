Streuber, Jacqueline

STREUBER (Gaines), Jacqueline True



On Sunday, April 10th, Jacqueline True (Gaines) Streuber died peacefully at the age of 87, with family at her side. Born June 14 1934, to Rachel Rose (Wilson) and Hobert Gaines in Hamilton Ohio. Jacqueline, "Jackie" spent most of her childhood and long, prosperous adult life in Dayton, Ohio. Jackie and her younger sister Gail spent their childhoods finding joy and mischief whenever possible, earning the title of the Gaines Girls, complete with their off-key yet utterly endearing rendition of the song, "Sisters" from the movie White Christmas. Jackie attended Stivers High School, where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, Peter Streuber. They wed in 1956 and thus began a lifetime of creating extraordinary memories and having legendary adventures, until Pete died in 2017. During their time together they visited all



corners of the United States and many cities abroad as well. They raised four children- Hans, Theresa, Karl, and Kurt. It was at Stivers that she made many friends whose companionship, conversation, giggles, and gossip would continue throughout her lifetime. Many of these tried-and-true treasured friendships would become known as the Card Club. These friends, as well as an effervescent group of ladies known as The Birthday Girls, continued to meet monthly across the decades to trade laughter and love over rounds of cards, or cakes. These life-long friendships were deeply treasured by Jackie. Jackie adored traveling and seeing new sights. This enthusiasm took her around the globe, but notably to Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. In addition to her appetite for travel, Jackie collected knowledge, which she wielded to her advantage for many years as a trivia champion. A patron of the arts, Jackie could be found taking in Broadway productions, plays, musical



performances, and the golden age of Hollywood, at any



opportunity. Ever-balanced in her interests, Jackie was also an adamant Ohio State Buckeyes fan and cheered for the Cincinnati Reds with the best of them. Jackie lived a long and full life and we are grateful for all her friends and loving extended family who enjoyed a card game, a trivia game, a cup of coffee, or celebrated a holiday with her through the years.



Although we are grieving her and she will be sorely missed, we find it comforting to know she would say, as she often did, "it is what it is." She will be remembered with the first wind carrying the scent of lilacs in the Spring, in the cackles erupting from a group of close friends over an inside joke, and the soaring blue skies above us as we arrive at a new destination. Jackie is survived by her children: Hans, Teri (Jamie Lussier), and Karl (Evangeline); her grandchildren: Mara, Max, Jack, and Rian. Preceding Jackie in her death are her parents,



Rachel Hartman and Hobert Gaines, her youngest son Kurt, her husband Pete, and her sister Gail Malone. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be at Dayton Memorial Park



Cemetery. Please feel free to join us in wearing something blue, Jackie's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Glen at St. Joseph. To view the service for Jackie and leave an online condolence, please visit



