STRICKLAND,



Elaine Black



Age 94, of Dayton, departed this life on March 19, 2022.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, with Father Benjamin E.K. Speare-Hardy II, officiating. Mask required. Visitation one hour prior to services. Final



disposition: Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 McCreight Ave. Springfield, Ohio. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

