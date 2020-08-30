STRICKLIN, Myrtle Eileen Myrtle Eileen Stricklin, 95, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday evening. August 23, 2020. Born April 8, 1925, in Twin Township, Preble County, OH, she is the 6th of 9 children born to the late John Henry and Woodie Alice (Tipton) Kasten. A member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Eaton congregation, she was a stay at home wife and mother and was an excellent cook who enjoyed sewing and embroidery. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on April 27, 2015, by beloved husband, Silas K. "Kenny" Stricklin, whom she married August 23, 1947; brothers, Roy, Henry, Robert and Donald; and sisters, Marguerite, Dorothy, Katherine, and Evelyn. Myrtle is survived by daughter, Connie J. Stricklin of West Alexandria; daughter, Alice Gay of Orlando, FL; granddaughter and Eileen's namesake, Heather Eileen Qualls; grandson, Andrew Conduitte; 3 great-grandchildren and 3 great-greatgrandchildren; sister in law, Diane Kasten of Eaton; along with nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. A memorial service will be held September 9, 2020, at 6:00 PM using Zoom. For login information, contact Connie Stricklin by email at connie.stricklin@yahoo.com. Dale Norris will be officiating at both services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at www.jw.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.

