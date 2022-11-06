STRIEBEL, Vivian Marie



Age 92, of Washington Township, OH, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Vivian was born on July 4, 1930, to the late Henry and Lillian Kunka in Chicago, IL. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, then attended Rosary College where she earned her bachelor Degree in Sociology. While attending college, Vivian met the love of her life at a college Halloween party "mixer" which neither of them planned to attend. Following college, the young couple were married, and moved to Tennessee as a part of John's service commitment to the US Air Force, before settling in Kettering, Ohio, shortly after. Vivian was a member of Dental Auxilliary as well as the Catholic Woman's group, and a life long parishioner of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She also enjoyed playing tennis, cooking, and entertaining friends. Vivian's passion in her life was taking care of her family, and raising six children, as a very devoted mother, which was no easy feat. Vivian's most admirable attributes were her abilities to listen, comfort, and problem solve anything in a very loving way. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We will all miss "Grandma VeVe". Vivian is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Hank Kunka and Lillian Parks; brother-in-law, Joe Parks; and son-in-law, Walter Mauck. Vivian is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, John A. Striebel; children, Paul (Bethany) Striebel, Susan (Walter) Mauck, David (Elizabeth) Striebel, Mark (Julie) Striebel, John (Kim) Striebel, and Jim Striebel; 15 wonderful grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving extended family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Monday, November 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, Alter High School, or St Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



