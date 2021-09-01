STROBLE, Brian D.



58, of Springfield passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, in his residence. He was born on July 14, 1963, in Springfield, the son of Darrell D. and Lois Jean (Mumma) Stroble. Brian



enjoyed collecting military items and stamps. He loved working on old cars, hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. Brian absolutely cherished his family and was an amazing husband, son, father, brother, and grandpa. Survivors include his beloved wife of 28 years, Luanna C. (Beaver) Stroble; one son, David (Cheryl) Rust; one brother, Kevin Stroble; two grandchildren, Carson, and Jessie Rust; two nieces and two nephews, Ryan, Clinton, Paige and Ana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Danny and Charlotte Beaver and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Mark Stroble in 2009. Private



services will be held just for the family due to COVID-19. There will be an all outside open house on Thursday, September 2, 2021, starting at 3 pm at 35 W Possum Rd, Springfield. You may express condolences to the family at



