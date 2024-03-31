Stroble, Lois Jean



Lois Jean Stroble, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 28th, 2024 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born October 7th, 1942 in Clark County, Ohio the daughter of Roy and Frances (Williams) Mumma. Lois was a member of Central United Methodist Church and Grace Methodist Church. She worked at Carmichael's Appliance for over 30 years where she helped in the office, sales and even taught cooking classes when the microwave was introduced. She enjoyed camping and boating at Indian Lake with her family. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and she will be dearly missed. Lois is survived by her son, Kevin Stroble (Amy); two sisters: Marge Ricker and Wilma Wilson; two daughters-in-law: Noni Stroble and Kathy Stroble; grandchildren: Kevin Ryan Stroble, Paige Gibson (Zach), Justin Swinford (Kayona), Ana Stroble, Clinton Weeks and David Rust; three great-grandchildren: Lucas, Carson and Jessie; a special friend, Don Hutchinson and many nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Darroll Stroble and two sons: Brian and Mark Stroble. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





