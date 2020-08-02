STROEBEL, Gary Lee Gary Lee Stroebel, 77, of Clayton, OH, passed on July 30, 2020. He was born November 14, 1942, in Hamilton County, Ohio. Gary was the eldest child of Charles Elwood and Lois Marjorie (Marge) (Norris) Stroebel. He is survived by his wife, Marie Fortini, PhD, his mother, Marge Stroebel, his sister, Kaye Ann Dungan, and his brother, Jeffrey Todd Stroebel (Janet) as well as his niece, Beth Kreger (Mike) and grandnephew, Brandon Kreger; his nephew, Jeremy Stroebel (Samantha) and grandnephew, Everett. He is survived by Patricia and Robert Barnard (sister and brother in-law, Brian Barnard (Nicole) (nephew and godchild), Jacob Barnard (grandnephew and godchild) and Noah Barnard (grandnephew). He is also survived by half-siblings- in-law, Sylvia Fortini and Mario Fortini Jr. Gary was predeceased by his father, Charles Elwood Stroebel in 2003, and his first wife of 43 years, Dianne Stroebel in 2014. Gary graduated from Fairview High School and the University of Cincinnati, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the Industrial Motors Division of Delco Products, a division of General Motors and traveled extensively in USA. After retiring from Delco in 1992, he became a realtor. He married Dianne Marie Kraska on March 13, 1971. Other than a brief time in Flint, Michigan, the couple resided in Dayton throughout their marriage. They were both active in their church (Queen of Martyrs) and enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach, hosting delicious dinner parties, caring for their multiple Springer Spaniels, and playing Golf. Gary married Marie Fortini, PhD on June 8, 2016, traveled with her to Europe for the first time to meet her European family and friends. He accompanied Marie to interfaith events as well as her yoga training at Kripalu.org and earned a workshop certificate of his own to improve his health. Gary had a lifelong interest in automobiles, attending the Indianapolis 500 and the Watkins Glen Grand Prix numerous times. He enjoyed playing golf in the senior men's league at Kitty Hawk Golf Course and was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast and card player. As an engineer he tinkered in his workshop and built models. Gary cared deeply for his family with great perseverance overcoming numerous health challenges, including vascular dementia. Marie appreciates the kindness of friends and neighbors these past few years in helping him with rides to functions, etc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher Church in Vandalia, OH on Thursday, August 6, at 11am with viewing at 10am and live streamed. Burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Neurology Department. Live stream information: https://venue.streamspot.com/08ab2659 or church.stchristopheronline.com. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com

