STROTHMAN,



Joseph Burton



Age 88 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 20, 1933, to the late Ervin and Ida (Stanton) Strothman in Connersville, Indiana. In addition to his parents, Joseph is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Strothman and by his twin, Charles Strothman. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Jane (St. Martin) Strothman; daughters: Lois (Curt Wilson) Rapp and Anne (Paul Cook) Strothman; his grandchildren: Joseph Rapp, Amelia Rapp, and Holly (Chris Sturgeon) Rapp as well as he beloved standard poodle, Sebastian, whom he loved taking on car rides. Joseph received his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He retired from Navistar after 57 dedicated years. Joseph was an avid golfer, loved his banjo, cheering on Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football and watching IU Basketball when Bobby Knight coached. He also had a green thumb for growing roses and held the position of Treasurer for the Clark County Rose Society for numerous years. More than anything though,



Joseph was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed. A private family entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration



