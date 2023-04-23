Stroud, Carol

Stroud (Thomas ), Carol Ann



Carol Ann Stroud passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 24, 2023 at Laurelwood assisted living in Dayton Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stroud. She is survived by her sister, Pamela Stuckert, nephew, Colin Stuckert (Allison), niece, Jamie Stuckert, great nephews, Darrow and Rowen Stuckert and great niece, Maven Stuckert. She is also survived by Karen Kelly, her long time voice teacher, collaborator and friend/sister. Karen was a part of our family and had great significance in Carol's life. Music was Carol's passion. She sang at numerous churches and performances in the Dayton and surrounding area. She was a member of the choir at Saint Albert the Great and most recently, at Saint Charles Borromeo. Also being a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus, she had the honor of singing with them at Carnegie Hall. Carol brought a lot of joy to others and to herself with her God given talent. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be held at Saint Charles Borromeo, 4599 Ackerman Blvd in Kettering at 11:00 am, June 23, 2023, with visitation at the church at 10 AM.

