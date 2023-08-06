Stroud, Sheila



Sheila L. Stroud, age 68, went home to be with the Lord on August 1, 2023. She is survived by her daughter Shanica Wheeler; "grand-pup" Bailey Beau; one brother Frederick Stroud, Sr.; nieces and nephew Sherrita Stroud, Gabrielle Stroud, Frederick Stroud, Jr., Erica James and Ebony Stroud and a host of other great nieces and great nephews and other relatives and friends. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Rose Stroud and her nephew Sherrell Stroud. A public visitation will be Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 11am-1pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. A private burial will held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life for Sheila Stroud and Sherrell Stroud will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 4:30-7pm at The Avenue Event Venue 804 E. Monument Ave. Dayton, OH 45402.



