STUBBLEFIELD, Paul



Paul Stubblefield, age 82, of Hamilton passed away at home on January 27, 2022. He was born in Manchester, KY, on May 29, 1939, to Tom and Lula (Bowling) Stubblefield. Paul retired from Champion Paper in 1996. His passion was his love of antique cars, he was the proud owner of a 1958 Impala. On July 15, 1956, he married Gloria Ball and together they had one daughter.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria Stubblefield; his daughter, Dawn Clark; his grandsons, Jarrod and Jordan Clark; his great-grandson, Jayce Clark; his brother, Phil Stubblefield. Paul was preceded in death by four siblings and his parents.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



