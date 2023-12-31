Lyons Stubenrauch, Chris Xeil



Chris Xeil Lyons age 49, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on December 19, 2023. Chris Xeil was the beloved wife of Douglas Stubenrauch, loving mother of Philip Stubenrauch and Lucia Lyons Stubenrauch, daughter of Rob and Bea Lyons, granddaughter of the late Robert and Katherine Lyons and Robert and Luz Araiza. Chris Xeil is survived by her siblings, Billy Lyons, Bobby (Robynn) Lyons and Kara (Michael Pfander) Lyons, an uncle, numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as countless other friends and relatives. Chris Xeil graduated from Ursuline Academy, Miami University (BS), and Thomas More University (MBA). Chris Xeil was an award-winning economic development professional that accomplished tremendous success in enhancing the greater Cincinnati area. Chris Xeil gave back to her community by being involved in many charitable, political, and non-profit organizations. As an organ donor, her love and giving continued after her passing as an organ recipient received the gift of life from Chris Xeil. A visitation will be held on January 5, 2024 from 5:00 PM  8:00 PM in the Meyer Center at St. Susanna Church | 500 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040. A funeral service will be held on January 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church | 11144 Spinner Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45241. A celebration of life will be held on January 6, 2024 at Delta Marriott  Sharonville immediately following the funeral service | 11400 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45246. In lieu of flowers, donations for Lucia's education can be made payable to the Lucia Lyons Stubenrauch Benefit Account. C/O Kara Lyons, 8310 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester, OH 45069. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com