STUDEBAKER,



Marguerite Iris "Maggie"



She was born February 28, 1927, in Lewisburg, to the late Hugh A. and Frieda P. (Maeder) James. Maggie was one of eight children. She was a farm wife for over 30 years outside of Lewisburg. In earlier years, a school bus driver and factory worker. Maggie was a member of Twin Creek Chapel Church, Preble County Farm Bureau, Red Hat Society, and had attended Monroe School. In



addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Lawrence S. Studebaker, Sr; a brother; 4 sisters; and son-in-law, Gary Nuse. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene A. Nuse; son, Lawrence S. Studebaker, Jr., and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Mikesell, Brian Lee Studebaker and wife, Mandy; and Kelly Renee Rose and



husband, Dustin; 7 great-grandchildren, Kristin and Loren Mikesell, Katlyn, Abi, and Maddlin Studebaker, and Hayden and Hunter Rose; sister, Eileen K. Beane; and brother, Junior James. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, from 10-11AM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria, 45381. The funeral service will begin at 11AM with Pastor Paul Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Alexandria. Contributions in Maggie's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Rd., Dayton, 45420.



www.RLCFC.com