STUPP, Linda M.



Age 75, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 1, 1946, in Plymouth, MA, to the late Earl and Rita Ernst. She retired from Tri-County North Schools as a School Nurse in 2014; and was the bookkeeper for Stupp Paving for many years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and sports including University of Cincinnati Football; and most of all enjoyed being with her family and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her greatest joy was being known as



"Nana" by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Brody Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Clay Stupp of Lewisburg; son Brian (Nicole) Stupp of Farmersville; daughter Christine Taylor of South Charleston, OH; son Daniel (Anne) Stupp of Waynesville; grandchildren: Hailey Stupp, Aubrey Stupp, Evan Stupp, Caroline Stupp, Andrew Stupp and Lane Taylor; brothers Dale (Becky) Ernst of Michigan and Alan



(Holly) Ernst of Eaton; sister Judy (Mike) Schamel of Eaton; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at the Lewisburg Community Center, 261 E. Clay Street, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman), West Alexandria, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

