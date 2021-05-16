SUCHER, Almina

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689438-01_0_0000689438-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689438-01_0_0000689438-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SUCHER (Perkins), <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Almina Leah "Mina" <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">A wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, age 86, of Englewood, passed away May 7, 2021, to join her beloved husband Ed, whom she affectionately called <br/><br/>"Honey", for their 66th anniversary in Heaven. She was born on March 1, 1935, to the late Naomi Lucille (Johnson) and Leon Chester Perkins in <br/><br/>De Graff, Ohio. Mina worked early in her marriage at Woolworth's. She later became an Administrative Assistant for State Farm Life Insurance for many years before she retired. But, most importantly she was a homemaker. Mina enjoyed cooking and baking. She baked cakes and cookies, but most importantly her delicious pies that everyone loved. She crocheted many afghans for her family and spent her spare time sewing and crafting various items. Above all, Mina <br/><br/>valued her time spent with her family and friends. She is <br/><br/>survived by her daughters, Barbara (Scott) Lowery, Beverly (James) Dean; grandchildren, Kristopher Lowery, Nicholas Lowery, Jennifer (Dallas) Dean Pruett, Jillian Dean; step-grandson, Jordan (Laura) Dean; brother, Paul (Chris) Perkins; sister-in-law, Shirley Hill; along with numerous other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. Along with her parents, Mina is preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Sucher; brother, Robert Perkins; sisters, Geraldine Elliott and Mary Ellen Dieringer; sister-in-law, Charlene Young; and her very good friend, Bonnie Furay. A Memorial Service will be held for both Mina and her beloved husband, Ed, who passed away on February 8, 2021. Their Memorial Service will take place at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 17, 2021, with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating, at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio) with a walk-through visitation beginning at 4:00 pm. Online condolences may be made to the <br/><br/>family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.</font><br/>