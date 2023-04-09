Suchy, John M.



John M. Suchy, 73, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his sister, Joyce Fallacara and niece, Dawn Fallacara on December 1, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John J. and Ann (Gregorich) Suchy. He is preceded in death by his sister Lynne Gouge. John is survived by his sister, Joyce (Suchy) Fallacara of Columbus, Ohio; and nieces, Dr. Dawn Fallacara (Rick Kirk) of Columbus, Ohio and Heather (Fallacara) Cooper of Plain City, Ohio.



John lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms. He was a spirited man who made many friends along the way. His family will deeply miss him and are blessed with many cherished memories.



John will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

