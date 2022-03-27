dayton-daily-news logo
SUDBRINK, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
SUDBRINK, Robert W.

Age 59, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at home. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 20, 1962, the son of Henry W. Sudbrink II and Patricia Sudbrink Mack. On May 18, 2002, he married Valerie F. Lunsford. Survivors include his wife Valerie; five children, Christopher (John Davis) Sudbrink, Falon Wagner, Brian Sudbrink (Kayla Taylor), Lauren (Peter) Amaro, and Patrick (Alli) Sudbrink; 8 grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 12 noon till 9:00 pm at the Sharon Woods Lakeside Lodge, 4661 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Online register book at


