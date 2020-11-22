X

SUDDARTH, Judith

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

SUDDARTH, Judith A. "Judy"

Age 81 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Edith Sucher, 2 brothers Jerry and Ted Sucher, her first

husband Charles Wamsley and stepson Bobby Suddarth. Judy attended nursing school and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, after 40 years of service. She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Suddarth, 2 daughters Mary Ann (Mike) Stemley of Dayton, Christine (Bob) Elson of Liberty Twp., 3 grandchildren Christopher (Danielle Collins) Stemley, Cassandra Kowalski, Abrielle Elson, 5 great-grandchildren

Destiny and Carter Collins, Kristine, Lizzy and Annamarie

Kowalski, step son Rodney Suddarth of Goshen, OH, Ron Walsh of San Diego, CA. The family will receive friends for a walk-through visitation Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St, and the family asks all guests to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Services will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 25th at the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.