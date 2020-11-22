SUDDARTH, Judith A. "Judy"



Age 81 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Edith Sucher, 2 brothers Jerry and Ted Sucher, her first



husband Charles Wamsley and stepson Bobby Suddarth. Judy attended nursing school and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, after 40 years of service. She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Suddarth, 2 daughters Mary Ann (Mike) Stemley of Dayton, Christine (Bob) Elson of Liberty Twp., 3 grandchildren Christopher (Danielle Collins) Stemley, Cassandra Kowalski, Abrielle Elson, 5 great-grandchildren



Destiny and Carter Collins, Kristine, Lizzy and Annamarie



Kowalski, step son Rodney Suddarth of Goshen, OH, Ron Walsh of San Diego, CA. The family will receive friends for a walk-through visitation Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St, and the family asks all guests to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Services will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 25th at the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com