SULLIVAN, Douglas

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SULLIVAN, Douglas A. "Doug"

Age 42, of Riverside, passed away April 28, 2021. He was born on January 22, 1979, in Kettering, the son of Gina

Sullivan (Wyatt) and the late Kris Sullivan. In addition to his dad, Doug was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Wyatt; paternal grandparents, Hollis and

Donna Sullivan; cousin, Jessica Jones.

He is survived by his children, Aubrey, Austin and Bryce; mother, Gina; brother, Kristopher; sister, Holly; nephews, Kristopher Jr., Cameron, Cooper and Cash; maternal grandmother, Mary; uncles, Donald (Christy), John P. (Judy), Ray (Beth), John W., Frank and Joe (Tina); aunts, Debbie (Jesse) and Mary; numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Doug was a HUGE lifelong diehard Browns fan. He also enjoyed rooting for Notre Dame. Doug had a heart of gold and would help out anyone that was in need. He always made sure everyone around him was enjoying life to the fullest.

His smile and laughter will never be forgotten. We will forever miss him.

Family will receive guests from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, (3380

Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, 45432) where a funeral service will begin at 7 PM.

To share a memory of Doug or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton Xenia Road

Beavercreek, OH

45432

