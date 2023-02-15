SULLIVAN, Jessie P.



Jessie P. Sullivan, age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Jessie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 3, 1935, to the late Clarence and Hazel (Williams) Webb. Jessie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that raised 4 children while balancing a career well before that was the norm. She retired from the Butler County Auditor's Office as Director of Finance. In her retirement, she and her husband, Ted enjoyed many years living in Hilton Head, SC. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ted W. Sullivan. Jessie will be dearly missed by her children, Greg (Teresa) Sullivan, Butch (Mimi) Sullivan, Mike (Lisa) Sullivan, and Susan (Mark) Litster; her 9 loving grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lois Vollmer; as well as many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Reily Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Reily Township or Hanover Township Fire and EMS. Online Condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

