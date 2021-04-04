X

SULLIVAN, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SULLIVAN, Linda Sue

Linda Sue Sullivan, 69, of Springfield, passed away March 31, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 18, 1951, in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Freeze) Freeze. Ms. Sullivan was a member of the D.A.V. and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had been employed as a server at the D.A.V. Survivors include her husband; Robert M. "Mick" Sullivan, children;

Ronald J. (Tammy) Hess Jr., Chad D. Hess, Brandi N. (Jason) Sprayley, Michael P. Sullivan, Molly Lynn Sullivan and Eric R. Sullivan; numerous grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Penny (Don) King and Tooney (James) Bush and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Freeze Jr. and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

