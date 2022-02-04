SULLIVAN, Thomas R.



Age 93, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Tom worked his entire career for M&M Mars retiring as a District Sales Manager. He had a strong faith in God and was



involved in many different



activities within his church,



Emmanuel Lutheran. Tom was a very social man and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer, playing regularly even into his later years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was very proud of his service during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gisela. He was also preceded by a daughter-in-law, Jia Huey; a granddaughter, Amanda; and by a sister, Arline. He is survived by sons, Bob (Leslie)



Sullivan and Tom Sullivan; daughters, Annette (Charlie) Castle, and Pam (Bob) Hester; grandchildren, Eric, Tommy, Kelsey and Rachel; and by a great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grace.



Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at



Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Funeral, 4865 Wilmington Pike. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. There will be a private interment later at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com