SUMLIN, Rodney Vernell



55, was born January 29, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio, to Creola



Madden and Robert Smith, Sr. Rodney was a proud graduate of Colonel White High School, Class of 1985, and shortly upon graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army to dutifully serve his country. A lifelong learner and serial entrepreneur, Rodney earned his Master of Science in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University. He was preceded in death by his devoted grandparents Johnnie and Alberta Sumlin and special aunts Aziza Ali, Juanita Brown, and



Jacqueline Sumlin Wills. He leaves to cherish his legacy his loving wife of 25 years, Monica Hill-Sumlin of Clayton, OH; children Rodney Carpenter of Lexington, KY, Aaron Sumlin of Atlanta, GA, Evan Sumlin of Lithonia Springs, GA, Ajay Ball, of Beavercreek, OH; parents Creola Madden, and Robert



(Darlene) Smith, Sr. of Dayton, OH; mother-in-law Reba (James) King of Dayton, OH; sisters Sonovia Jamerson of Dayton, OH, and Sharloris (Paul) Coleman of Fort Myers, FL; brother Robert Smith, Jr. of Tampa, FL; brother-in-law Donald L. Hill of Springfield, OH; sister-in-law Jillian (JD) Brookshire of Dayton, OH; loving aunts Eva Sumlin and Gwendolyn Sumlin both of Dayton, OH; special cousins, Kim Starks of Albuquerque, NM, Dr. Regina Gullette-Starks of Cincinnati, OH, Cassandra Starks of Dayton, OH, and Dr. Marketa (Jonathan) Wills Ababio of Odessa, FL; special friends Brother Roland, Dr.



Augustus Eduafo and Dr. Cedrick Parks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Dayton National Cemetery. Repast at noon, Trotwood Community Center, 4000 Lake Center Dr., Trotwood, OH. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, OH.

