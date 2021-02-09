X

SUMMERS, Donald

SUMMERS, Sr., Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Summers, Sr., 87, of Springfield, passed away February 5, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 12, 1933, in Springfield, the son of

Raymond and Nellie (Horner) Summers. Mr. Summers enjoyed gardening and gambling and had been employed at Bobby Fisher and Coy Distributing as a truck driver. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Survivors include five children, Donald E. Summers, Jr., Robert (Denise) Cydrus, Michael

(Darlene) Cydrus, Terry (Joann) Summers and Angela (Rob) Raul; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolyn Flora; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Summers; daughters, Cheryl Cydrus and Rebecca Gill; siblings, Clifford, Raymond, Carl, Gary and Inez; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM, Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos

officiating. Masks will be required. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

