SUMMERS, Patricia 71, of South Vienna, passed away August 8, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 12, 1949, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Hershel and Audrey (Lewis) Nickell. Patricia had worked as a receptionist for Dr. Billing for many years and later worked at Elderly United. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Jerry L. Summers; two sons, Jerry Riggel, Jr. and Jason & Wendy Riggle; one stepdaughter, Brandy & Chris Rogers; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings, Robin & John Mueller, Sandy & Susan Conaty, Jimmy & Nancy Nickell and Steve Nickell and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations can be made in Patricia's name to the Shriners Hospitals or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Burial of ashes will be held in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

