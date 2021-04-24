SUNDERHAUS,



Kaitlin Elizabeth



Kaitlin Elizabeth Sunderhaus, 30, of Ross, Ohio, passed away at her family's home surrounded by loved ones on April 22, 2021, as a result of a long, courageous, and hard-fought battle with Huntington's Disease.



She was born on April 3rd, 1991, in Cincinnati. Kaitlin, a proud graduate of Ross High School, was a Tom Brady fanatic who also loved a good TV show. Her personality and laugh brought joy to all who knew her. Kaitlin was an active, long-term member of Fairfield Church of Christ, heavily involved in the youth group. She volunteered at Woodland Lakes Christian Camp as a counselor for junior high students.



She is survived by her mother and father, Tina and Greg; her brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Markie; her grandmothers, Darlene Onyett and Betty Sunderhaus; her uncle and aunt, Kerry and Katrina Onyett; her cousins – Chris, Claire (Jerry), Sam, Olivia, Heather, and Bryan; her furry nieces, Phyllis and Gina; her loyal companions, Samson and Muffin; her dear friends, Andree Philpot and Megan Waldroff; and her special friend and caregiver, Brianna Graham.



She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, George Onyett and Ken Sunderhaus; her great-uncle Jerry Krusyewski and her aunt, Sharon Gordon.



Visitation will be 4 p.m. – until time of Funeral Service (6 p.m.), TODAY, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations can go to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA), Ohio Valley Chapter or To The Ends of The Earth (TTEOTE).



Condolences may be offered at



www.avancefuneralhome.com