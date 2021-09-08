SUNDERMEYER, Marilyn S.



Marilyn S. Sundermeyer, age 68, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday September 4, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 15, 1952, in Dayton, the daughter of the late John and Betty (Latos) Hilford. Marilyn was currently



employed as a training manager with RGIS and she was a member of the FOE Auxiliary 3491 in New Carlisle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son; and a nephew, J.J. Hilford. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; two children, Scott (Danielle) Sundermeyer of Springboro, Heather Sundermeyer (Dan Goodfellow) of



Moraine; two grandchildren, Easton and Parker; a brother, John (Sandy) Hilford; two sisters, Judy Hilford, Karen Hilford; a sister-in-law, Judy Sundermeyer; two brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Faye) Sundermeyer, Jerry Sundermeyer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Thursday September 9, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

