Suriano, J.

J. Robert Suriano PhD, age 93, formerly of Kettering, OH passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Beloved husband of 64 years to Joan (nee Riden); loving father of Robert (Hildreth), John (Candace), and Jim (Stephanie); grandfather of Gretchen, Alex, Anne-Marie, Joe, Frank, Mary-Jane, Isaac, Esther-Mae, and Sarah; great-grandfather of eight. Bob received his B.S. from Fordham University, his M.S. from Indiana University and his PhD from University of Pennsylvania. He was a longtime professor, having been employed at The University of Vermont, The National Institutes of Health, St. Louis University, The Medical College of Ohio at Toledo, Wright State University, the University of Cincinnati, and University of Dayton. Funeral Mass Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Ladislas Church, 2345 Bassett Road, Westlake, OH 44145. Interment private.



