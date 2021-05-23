SUSHEREBA, Daniel J.



Passed away on May 19, 2021, at St. Leonard's Rehab Center in Dayton, OH. He was 69 years old. He was born in Windber, PA, to Paul and Stella (Czjakowski) Sushereba. He was an only child. He is preceded in death by his parents. Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Charmaine Walko of Johnstown; his son Paul and his wife Christen of Bellbrook, OH and his 6-month-old granddaughter Violet



Elizabeth. He graduated from Richland High School in Johnstown, PA, in 1970. He attended The University of Pittsburgh Johnstown campus for 2 years, then attended Commaugh



Memorial Hospital School of Histology earning an ASCP HT degree. His laboratory career of over 35 years started at



Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for 11 years, he then moved to Orlando Health System in 1985 and managed their Anatomic Pathology Lab until 2006 when he was recruited by Component Clinical Lab in Dayton, Ohio. He was medically



retired from there in June 2016. Dan loved to do woodworking, photography, leather work and he enjoyed going to the many music festivals in Dayton especially City Folk and The Celtic Festival. He will be missed by many friends and family. Private family service. Contributions may be made to JDF.



Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

