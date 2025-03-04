Suther, Scott Edward



Scott Edward Suther was born on May 17, 1959, to Cletus W and Elizabeth Elaine (Scott) Suther, in Mobile, AL. He grew up in Park Layne, OH, and was active in playing recreational baseball, softball, and basketball. He coached several teams at Med Lake Baseball. He was an altar boy, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and was an Eagle Scout, with 3 Eagle Palms, in Boy Scout, Troop 222. Scott graduated from Tecumseh/JVS, in 1977. He worked at several Tool and Die Companies in the Dayton Area. His childhood friends included Jim Dinwoody, Kevin Williams, Steve Yost, Matt King, and Sam Horner. Scott loved History and attended several Civil War Reenactments. He loved to travel and doing research on the New Carlisle and Donnelsville Cemeteries. Scott was active in the Medway Area Historical Society (MAHS). He was instrumental at getting a Veterans Podium, at the Medway Cemetery, for Memorial Day activities, and a Monument for Lulu Bell Parr (a Wild West Performer with Buffalo Bill). Scott's work was awarded when Lulu Bell Parr was inducted into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, in Fort Worth, TX. He went to the Ceremony to give a short speech and to receive a medal and plaque, as he represented the MAHS. He was a local Historian, for Bethel Township, and ran the Historical Society Facebook page as well as their monthly 'Tattler'. Scott was preceded in death by his father, his brother, Mark, and a sister, Kathy. He is survived by his mother, brothers Dave, Ken, and Kevin (Christy) and sisters Debra (Sam) Horner, Marcia (Don) Deel and Mary (Kevin) Barnes, S-l-L Nancy Suther, special friend, Amber Allen and her family, and MANY nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Per his request, there will be no funeral service. He will be buried in the Medway Cemetery and there will be a Celebration of Life, at a later date. The Family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their work. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





