SUTTLES, Allie

ALLIE SUTTLES, 91, of Springfield, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 17, 1930, in Perry County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Roy and Eva (Pratt) Halcomb. Because of her love for others, her memory will never fade or grow old to those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her three daughters,



Deborah Sue (Ronald) Simmons, Tracie Lynn (Stephen) Waers and Melissa Diane (Dean) Begley; three sons, Wayne (Mary Brown) Suttles, Danny (Vicki Miller) Suttles and Jimmie Doyle Suttles; five sisters, Gladys (Frank) Geralds, Shirley Elmore, Dorothy (Junior) McNulty, Mary (Jim) Burgess and Beulah (Guy) Barger; two brothers, Jack (Mildred) Halcomb and Lundy (Lottie) Halcomb; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a special bond with her youngest great- grandson, Emmett Anthony. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, Jimmie L. Suttles in May of 2006 and three brothers, Clyde, James and Jesse Halcomb. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday,



November 21, 2021, from 2-4 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Allie's life will be held on Monday at 10 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



