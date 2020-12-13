SUTTMAN, James Joseph "Jim"



Age 91, of Springboro passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, OH. Born in Miamisburg, OH, on July 1, 1929, to the late John and Lillian Kerhle Suttman, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte (Lambert), son John, daughter Lynn, and siblings, Robert (Bob) and Ann (Sally) Suttman. He is survived by four daughters, Cheryl Suttman, Cindy (Mark) Newland, Carol (Dave) Rickert, Cathy (Mike) Heinz; daughter-in-law Sally Suttman; grandchildren Jonathan and Alec (Dana) Suttman, Megan (Dan Divelbiss) and Madie Suttman, Davis, Jimmy and Sam Rickert, Sarah (Ryan) Mills, Kelsey Heinz, Shelby (Pat) Cronan and Lindsey (Nick) Baker; great grandchildren Olivia, Charlotte and Benjamin Mills, Ena Divelbiss, Erin and Emma Cronan, Levi and Ada Suttman, and Leona Baker.



Jim grew up in Miamisburg, where he met Charlotte, and the two were blessed with 71 years of marriage. He began working for Delco Products in 1948 as a University of Cincinnati co-op student and retired from Delco in 1987, working his final 13 years as manager of labor relations. He also taught night classes in economics classes at the University of Dayton. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from U.C. and his MBA from Xavier University.



Jim was an avid golfer and sports fan who loved the Reds, Bengals, U.C. Bearcats, and Ohio State Buckeyes. After he and Charlotte retired, the two traveled extensively and made ample time for their ever-growing family, their close circle of friends, and their euchre-playing crew. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend, and one of the nicest men anyone could meet.



Friends are invited to join family for an indoor mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary's Church, 9579 Yankee Rd., Springboro, OH. Friends also may attend an outdoor graveside service at Calvary Cemetery following the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://go.cancer.org/givetoday/.

