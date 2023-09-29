Suttman, Maureen



Maureen Suttman is resting now in peace and went there peacefully attended by close friends at home in Anchorage, Alaska. Though her final years included a difficult battle against disease, Maureen lived a full, happy, music-filled life, regularly surrounded by an inspiring circle of diverse and caring friends. She was a graduate of Archbishop Alter High School, earned her Bachelor's Degree at Mt. St. Joseph Univerisity, and her Master's Degree at Antioch College. Following her studies, Maureen moved to her beloved Alaska, where she so happily lived the rest of her life, enhanced by her travels around the world. Her career as a Licensed Professional Counselor throughout Alaska was an extension of her personal goals of helping and championing the emotional well-being of her fellow humans. Maureen was preceded in death by her brothers Martin and Eric, and parents Frosty and Terese, and is survived by her brothers Joe and Tom, nieces and nephews (over whom she doted): Erika, Louis, Ben, Dakota, Eliot, and Declan, and a host of loving friends around the world. Maureen's family would like to show special gratitude to Clovis, Mari, Kippy and all those friends who helped Maureen in her last months, weeks, and days. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to one of the following of Maureen's favorite organizations: Planned Parenthood; ACLU of Alaska Foundation; Out North Art House; Democracy Now; KIYU-Big River Radio; National Organization for Women; Radical Arts for Women



