SUTTON, Dow J.

Age 94 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Optimized Senior Living. He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred J. Sutton in 2016, his parents Lorenzo and Dovie Sutton and his 10 siblings.

Survivors include his daughters, Anita Palmer of Largo, Florida, and Alicia Overman of South Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren Amanda (Jason) Winkler,

Tiffany (Ricky) Pigman, William (Audrey) Palmer, Chelsea (fiance' Max Santucci) Overman; great-grandchildren, Ritchie (Cheyenne) Winkler, Alyssa Palmer, Bryan Palmer, Rhianna Pigman and a great-great-grandchild, Payten Winkler. Dow was a US Army veteran of WWII, former employee of Price Brothers Dayton and later retired from Snyder Concrete

Products. He was a member of First Baptist Kettering. He

enjoyed pitching on the church softball team and was also an avid bowler for the church as well as other private leagues. Dow was also a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan. He also enjoyed building homes with family and friends. Funeral Service 11 am Monday, January 17, 2022, at First Baptist Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45440. Dr. Chad Keck

officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from

3-5 pm Sunday at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America website. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

