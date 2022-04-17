SUTTON, Ida

SUTTON (nee Gaskins), Ida L.
Of Springfield, OH, departed this life peacefully on April 6, 2022, at the age of 93. Ida was receiving the compassionate care of The Woodlands of
Columbus and Promedica
Hospice at the time of her
passing. Her homegoing
arrangements are entrusted to the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home in Springfield. Visitation is Monday, April 18, 2022, from 12–1 p.m. in the funeral home followed by a processional to Rose Hill Cemetery for a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.
