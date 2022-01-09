SWAFFORD, Thomas Archie



Thomas Archie Swafford, a proud World War II Army veteran, passed away at the age of 102, on December 22, 2021, at 10 Wilmington Place in Dayton, Ohio. The son of William Elle Swafford and Mary Alice Swafford (Burgess), Tom was born September 25, 1919, in Litton, Tennessee, which was located in the Sequatchie Valley. Tom was the oldest of five children, Alton, Casto, Vance, and Ernestine. Growing up on a farm during the depression he decided to strike-out on his own to find work and ended up in Idaho. Tom left Idaho when he was called to serve the US in World War II. Inducted into the Army February 27, 1942, he joined Battery A 941st Field Artillery Battalion. Tom came ashore in France on Omaha Beach. He went on to fight in five battles, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe and Ardennes, (Battle of the Bulge) for which he received the EAME Theater Ribbon with five bronze stars. Tom was among the US troops who



liberated Buchenwald Concentration Camp in Weimar,



Germany. Honorably discharged on October 21, 1945, Tom reconnected with his hometown sweetheart, Juanita Wood and they were married August 8, 1946, in Rossville, Georgia. They settled in Dayton, Ohio, where Juanita was working, and they were blessed with three children. Tom was employed at NCR where he worked for 30 years. After retirement Tom and



Juanita moved back to his beloved Tennessee and he lived in Crossville for the next 35 years. Tom had a passion for deer and pheasant hunting and fishing. He enjoyed collecting guns and was a car enthusiast, especially for Oldsmobiles, which he kept in pristine condition. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Fraternity. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Juanita. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Teresa Morgan and Jerry Morgan of Centerville, Ohio; Thomas Swafford and Deborah Swafford of Stillwater, Oklahoma; JoEllen and Joseph Hart of Littleton, Colorado; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. No funeral service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. In care of Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home.

