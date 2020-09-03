SWAIN, Rosie L. Rosie L. Swain, 88, formally of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on August 30, 2020, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12:00-1:00 pm. Funeral will be private, due to COVID-19. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. District Elder Raymond E. Lloyd, Jr. Eulogist. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.

