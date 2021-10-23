SWAISGOOD, Brett D.



Age 43, of Fairfield Twp, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 21, 1977, the son of Fred and Lin (Baumgartner) Swaisgood. On August 4, 2001, in Sacred Heart Church, he married Therese L. Ferry.



He was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Brett had coached soccer at multiple levels.



Survivors include his wife, Therese; his father, Fred Swaisgood; five children, Gabriel, Collin, Andrew, Alyssa, and Olivia Swaisgood; a brother, Craig (Sarah) Swaisgood and their daughter, Shiloh; in-laws, Merle and Diana Ferry, 9 brothers-in-law, 7 sisters-in-law, and 16 nieces and nephews.



Brett was preceded in death by his mother Lin Swaisgood.



Visitation will be from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, Sunday, October 24, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave.



Followed by a funeral service at 5:00 pm, Sunday, in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Dayton,



www.hospiceofdayton.org, or the Ken Anderson Alliance, www.kenandersonalliance.org. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and funeral service.



