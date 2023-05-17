Swank, Martha Ann



Martha Ann Bowers Swank, 94, longtime Middletown resident currently from Otterbein Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Roseville, Ohio on August 23, 1928 to parents, Ralph D. and Doris (Phillips) Bowers. Martha was a stay-at-home mom while her children were growing up and then decided to enter the work force and started working at McAlpins for 18 years. She later took a job for the Butler County Sheriff's office as a clerk in the civil division until her retirement. Martha was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 50 years and a very proud member of the First United Methodist Church in Middletown for the last 70 years. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping and loved playing golf. She played on a ladie's senior league and also with special friends. She had a green thumb when it came to flowers and had beautiful flower gardens. Martha's greatest joy was spending time with her family and she will be greatly missed by her children, Melanie (Bill) Alderton, Steven Swank & Jerry (Carolyn) Swank; grandchildren, Michael (Kelli) Alderton, Laura (Jason) Griffin, Ryan (Jill) Swank, Mindy Swank, Bradley (Sarah) Swank, Brett Swank, Tommy (Lisa) Swank, Michael (Catherine) Sturgeon, Ryan (Jenni) Sturgeon & Sara Hixon; great grandchildren, Jack & Will Alderton, Jacob & Kate Griffin, Ethan Swank, Tyler Gardner, Thomas Swank, Trevor Swank, Taylor Swank, Arlee Hixon, Daxton Sturgeon & Addison Sturgeon; and 2 great great grandchildren. Martha is also survived by many very special lifelong friends and three very special nieces, Lisa (Tim) Freriks, Holly Stoneburner & Marla (Bernard) Gamble & their children. They all held a special place in Martha's heart. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Thomas Swank in 1975; son, Tom Swank in 2022; parents; brother, Gene Bowers; and longtime companion, Jim George. When you remember Martha, you remember a smile....as she always had a smile on her face. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 120 South Broad St, Middletown, with Reverend Kim Armentrout officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

