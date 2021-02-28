SWANKE, Leslie Robert "Les"



Age 74, of Centerville, OH, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Les was born in Chicago, IL, on October 7, 1946. His childhood was spent in Frankfort, IN. Les graduated from Purdue University in 1968 and received his M.B.A from Indiana University in 1974. He and his wife, Trena, moved to the Dayton, OH, area in 1980. He worked in the manufacturing industry and retired from AM General. Les thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, Thomas and Joel, working in his yard, traveling the world with Trena and their close group of adventurous friends. Among their favorite travels were trips to South America, Africa, and Europe. He was a lifelong Purdue Boilermaker fan and enjoyed watching Big 10 football and basketball. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Karen "Trena" Swanke, Centerville, OH; daughter Cynthia Reinker (nee Swanke) (David) of Miamisburg, OH; son Eric Swanke (Bridget Doherty) of Cincinnati, OH; grandsons Thomas Reinker and Joel Reinker of Miamisburg, OH; brother Chuck Swanke of Scottsdale, AZ; brother Tom Swanke (Yvonne) of Lebanon, IN; brother Bob Swanke of Frankfort, IN; sister Ellen Klimala (Frank) of Chicago, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Les is preceded in death by his father, Leslie E. Swanke, mother, Charlotte M. Swanke (nee Meinert), and brother, Warren Swanke. Visitors may be received at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429 from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Les at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Miamisburg, OH 45342 on Thursday, March 4, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope/St. Vincent De Paul. Online condolences may be sent to



