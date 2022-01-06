





SWARTZ, Gary R.



Age 82, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He was born September 21, 1939, in Middletown, OH, the son of Noah and Anna (Pruitt) Swartz. Gary proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a 54 year Gold member of Local 18 Operating Engineers. Gary was an avid gardener, animal lover, and most enjoyed family gatherings. He was a loyal husband and a dedicated father. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cliffie Mae; and



brothers, Dallas and Roger. Gary is survived by his children, Joni, Jeff, Andy, Greg and Brad Swartz; 5 grandchildren;



siblings, Nolan Swartz, Carolyn Comley, Betty Farler, Ronnie and Lloyd Swartz; along with numerous cousins, nieces,



nephews and their family members.



A Graveside Service will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave condolences for family.