SWARTZ, Kathryn

Age 96, of Englewood, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Cypress Pointe in Englewood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Rose (Kress) Nietert; husband, Paul; sisters, Dorothy Baker and Gladys Petering; brother, Lloyd Nietert. Kathryn was co-owner of Phillipsburg Hardware, retired from Meijer in 2016, and a member of Peace of Our Savior Lutheran Church in New Carlisle. She is survived by son, Ron (Pam) Swartz, Englewood; daughter, Joan (Doug) Howe, Lima; grandson, Mike (Adina) Howe and their children, Odin and Iris, Iowa; grandson, Matt (Bridget) Howe and their children, Benjamin and Henry, Cincinnati; numerous other relatives and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23 at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace of Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1025 Cliffside Dr., New Carlisle, OH 45344 or Hospice Services through Promedica Foundations, 444 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604.

